Switzerland Still Aiming for Legally Binding Trade Deal With US

Monday, 23 February 2026 07:20 AM EST

Switzerland still plans to broker a legally binding agreement from talks with the United States aimed at finalizing a preliminary deal struck in late 2025 that cut U.S. tariffs on Switzerland to 15% from 39%, the government said on Monday.

The Swiss Economy Ministry said it is continuing to adhere to its mandate to seal a deal with Washington, noting that key stakeholders such as Switzerland's cantons had not called for a stop to negotiations following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down President Donald Trump's tariffs.

"The primary objective of the ongoing negotiations has from the outset been a legally binding agreement that would provide Swiss companies with the greatest possible legal certainty," the ministry said, noting that it was sticking to this goal. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


