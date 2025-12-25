Sens. Collins, Ossoff Renowned for Constituent Services

Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., are two of the most vulnerable senators seeking reelection in the 2026 midterm elections.

A new Washington Post report lays out how they may be boosting their reelection bids by providing strong constituent services.

Justin Juray, who runs the Maine bowling alley that was the site of a mass shooting that killed eight people, told the Post that Collins' office helped him with tax and insurance issues, including securing a disaster relief loan.

"I know that I have had an impact," Collins told the Post. "It's extremely satisfying ... when we're able to solve a problem for an individual."

John Curry, who runs a Georgia coffee shop, told the Post he was drowning financially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and called Ossoff for help.

The Georgia senator helped Curry get in touch with the IRS, and he soon received a $126,000 payment from a federal program, keeping his business afloat.

Ossoff told the Post he wants his constituents "to experience a level of responsiveness and accountability and concern that they have never felt before."

"For a lot of people in Congress, their goal is to become more and more and more famous or infamous, find the cameras, post the viral content," Ossoff said.

"That's just not my approach to the job."

Ossoff told the Post that after he got elected, he brought in an executive from Delta Air Lines to speak to his staff about customer service.

Both Collins' and Ossoff's state offices have caseworkers whose job is primarily to help their constituents, but other staffers are always expected to jump in and help, the Post reported.

Collins is running for a sixth term in a state that went for Vice President Kamala Harris by seven points in 2024, while Ossoff is running for a second term in a state that went for President Donald Trump by two points.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates both their races as "toss-up."

Juray, a registered Democrat, told the Post he is leaning toward supporting Collins because of her support for his business, while Republicans in Georgia have praised Ossoff's work.

"Their constituent services are second to none," Brian Robinson, a Republican operative in Georgia, said of Ossoff's staff during an April radio appearance.