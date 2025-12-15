WATCH TV LIVE

RNC Research Targets Sen. Ossoff Over Shutdown Votes

By    |   Monday, 15 December 2025 04:01 PM EST

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is "trying to gaslight his way out" of his shutdown votes, RNC Research wrote in a post on X.

"I voted repeatedly to both fund the government and extend these Affordable Care Act tax credits and that's the right policy for the American people," Ossoff said in an interview Sunday.

"Americans don't want their insurance premiums to go up by hundreds of dollars a month. They don't want federal government shutdowns.

"Right now, the question is whether we can do the right thing in the Senate and extend these Affordable Care Act benefits so that my constituents don't face preventable health crisis, don't face death from treatable illness, and don't face financial ruin at a time when the cost of living is out of control," he added.

RNC Research pointed out that Ossoff "voted for the longest government shutdown in history 15 TIMES — withholding paychecks from over 100,000 Georgians and food assistance from over 1 million."

Ossoff voted against the primary bill to end the shutdown in early November, citing insufficient provisions for the Affordable Care Act subsidies and Medicaid cuts.

He repeatedly voted for bills to pay essential workers, including the military and Transportation Security Administration employees, during the shutdown and later joined a bipartisan push to reopen the government after healthcare concessions were added as most Democrats continued to hold out.

Solange Reyner

