Trump: Tariffs Deliver National Security With 'Speed, Power, Certainty'

As the Supreme Court weighs the scope of presidential authority on tariffs, President Donald Trump fired his latest salvo defending the "strong and decisive national security result" delivered through tariffs imposed with "speed, power, and certainty."

"While the United States has other methods of charging TARIFFS against foreign countries, many of whom have, for YEARS, TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF OUR NATION, the current method of Tariffing before the United States Supreme Court is far more DIRECT, LESS CUMBERSOME, and MUCH FASTER, all ingredients necessary for A STRONG AND DECISIVE NATIONAL SECURITY RESULT," Trump wrote Sunday on Truth Social.

"SPEED, POWER, AND CERTAINTY ARE, AT ALL TIMES, IMPORTANT FACTORS IN GETTING THE JOB DONE IN A LASTING AND VICTORIOUS MANNER."

Trump hailed what he described as his global peace-making in less than a year, saying it was achieved by deploying the power and constitutional authority of the president. He noted that other foreign economic rivals have had no issues with the tariffs and trade dealing, particularly as they wield their tariff power against the U.S. reciprocally.

"I have settled 8 Wars in 10 months because of the rights clearly given to the President of the United States," he added in his post. "If countries didn't think these rights existed, they would have said so, LOUD AND CLEAR!

"Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Trump echoed his Truth post in his red-carpet appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors later on Sunday night, arguing the authority currently before the Supreme Court is not just an economic lever but a mechanism that has allowed him to act decisively on the world stage.

"The current form of tariffing," Trump said, "gives us great national security more than anything else because it allows the president to act quickly and effectively, swiftly, and make a decision.

"I've ended eight wars largely because of trade and because of tariffs."

He contrasted that flexibility with other potential trade tools, warning that alternatives would not carry the same deterrent impact or speed.

While acknowledging that the administration could pursue "licensing" or "other ways," Trump said no replacement matches the strategic reach of tariff authority under challenge.

"If we go the other tariff route," he noted, "it won't give you the same pure national security as this one."

The justices are evaluating whether the president may use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping import tariffs worldwide — a use that no prior president had attempted.

Lower courts have ruled that the tariffs issued under IEEPA exceed constitutional or statutory limits, saying such broad import duties are the kind of power reserved for Congress, not the executive.

During oral arguments, some justices expressed sharp skepticism about granting such expansive authority. But others left open the possibility that tariffs — or something functionally similar, such as import "licenses" — could be permissible under IEEPA if properly justified and narrowly tailored.

Last month, Trump issued a far more dire warning to the Supreme Court, saying that unwinding his tariff policy in response to legal challenges would be an "insurmountable national security event" that could "devastate" more than $3 trillion in U.S. wealth.

"The 'unwind' in the event of a negative decision on Tariffs, would be, including investments made, to be made, and return of funds, in excess of 3 Trillion Dollars," Trump wrote Nov. 11 on Truth Social.

"It would not be possible to ever make up for that kind of a 'drubbing.' That would truly become an insurmountable National Security Event, and devastating to the future of our Country – Possibly non-sustainable!"