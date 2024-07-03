Biden Ad Slams Supreme Court's Immunity Ruling

The Biden campaign on Wednesday is launching an ad blitz in battleground states on that harshly criticizes the U.S. Supreme Court's immunity decision and warns of former President Donald Trump's threat to be a "dictator," Axios reported.

"Nearly 250 years ago, America was founded in defiance of a king under the belief that no one is above the law, not even the president — until now," the ad begins, as it leverages the Monday Supreme Court ruling to go on the offensive against Trump.

The narrator further warns that the former president has "already led an insurrection and threatened to be a dictator on Day One" of his new administration.

The ad is part of a seven-figure buy concentrating on all the major battleground states, according to a Biden campaign official, and will run on numerous networks that have younger, diverse audiences and air during programs such as sporting events and national news, which are watched by a large number of viewers.

"The American people deserve a president who fights for them — not a king above the law," Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement concerning the new ad. "If Monday's decision showed us anything, it's that the American people must re-elect President Biden — for the survival of our country."

The ad blitz comes as a major investment for the Democrats at a time when internal polling and top party members are raising widespread concern over their electoral prospects after Biden's debate performance against Trump last week.