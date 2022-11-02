×
Tags: supreme court | abortion | protests | roe v wade

3 Women Arrested for Interrupting Supreme Court Arguments to Protest Abortion Ruling

House Democrats join an abortion rights protest in front of the U.S. Capitol. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 05:02 PM EDT

Three women were arrested Wednesday and charged with violating two federal laws for interrupting Supreme Court arguments to protest the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the constitutional right to an abortion, reports Yahoo.

"Our right to choose will not be taken away," one of the protesters said minutes into the court's proceedings before she was taken away by court police. "Women vote for our right to choose."

"We will restore our freedom to choose," another woman said minutes later.

The Supreme Court was hearing arguments in a case dealing with the Bank Secrecy Act when the women spoke up.

Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said the women are being processed at the Supreme Court and will be transported to the Metropolitan Police Department's Central Cell Block. They are charged with violating Title 40 USC § 6134, which makes it illegal to "make a harangue or oration or utter[ing] loud, threatening, or abusive language in the Supreme Court Building," and 18 USC § 1507, which makes it unlawful to demonstrate "with the intent of interfering with the administration of justice or with the intent of influencing a judge in the discharge of his or her duty," the office said.

The Supreme Court's June ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe and prompted nationwide protests.

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 05:02 PM
