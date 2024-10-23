Rep. Scalise Ready to Pass Trump's Agenda If He Wins

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said he is intent on hitting the ground running to pass former President Donald Trump's agenda if Trump wins and if Republicans maintain their majority in the House.

"If we win the whole thing ... we don't want to be at odds like we were back at [2017] and burn the first four months, which we did," Scalise told Punchbowl News. "We didn't deliver anything, surely, in the first 100 days."

Scalise has the most experienced staff in the House Republican leadership, which will assist him as he aims to advance Trump's agenda, Punchbowl reported.

Scalise told Punchbowl he's aware there's no guarantee Republicans will maintain their majority.

"It's 45 races that we're tracking and involved in," Scalise said. "Almost every one of them [is] within the margin of error."

The Louisiana congressman will have to work to pass Trump's tax agenda. Trump has proposed slashing the corporate rate from 21% to 15% and wants to cut taxes on Social Security, tips, overtime, car-loan interest, and Americans living abroad while also proposing cutting taxes for first responders and military veterans, Punchbowl said.

Scalise told Punchbowl to offset the cost of the taxes he would seek to open the Arctic National Wildlife Reserve for oil drilling, expand natural gas exports, and also shrink the budget of federal agencies to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Scalise said they would also repeal the federal tax credit for electric vehicles.