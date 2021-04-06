Rep. Steube: Hunter Biden Claims About Laptop 'Ridiculous'

The claims being made by Hunter Biden as he does his book tour in the media are "ridiculous," particularly when it comes to a laptop and the contents that were leaked to the public before his father's election in November, Rep. Greg Steube said Tuesday.

"I think it's ridiculous that he's going to contend that's not his laptop and it's Russian information or I don't remember what happened to it or I wasn't keeping tabs with my possessions," said the Florida Republican on Fox Business's "Mornings With Maria." "Most Americans know that's what it is. It's disinformation of his own, trying to distract from what is actually his laptop and what's on the laptop."

President Joe Biden's son has admitted in a recent CBS interview that the MacBook Pro dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019 "absolutely" could have belonged to him, but that the "truthful answer" is that he really doesn't "know what the answer is."

"Being a member of the Judiciary Committee, we had all these investigations before (former President Donald) Trump came out of office related to Hunter Biden," said Steube. "You're not hearing anything about that right now. What's going on with these investigations, members of Congress aren't being told anything. I think the American people certainly want to know that justice is going to be served, if there were crimes committed."

He added that he hopes there will be accountability about the information that was reportedly found on the laptop, including emails detailing payments coming from China.

However, Steube pointed out that special counsel John Durham's investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation against the Trump 2016 campaign has been going on for over a year, while Trump was still in office, but "we've never gotten any resolve from any of that."

"I hope the Biden administration is not going to shut that," said Steube. "Obviously, the Biden administration, Biden himself, and his family is compromised. His son got a billion dollars from the Chinese Communist Party. If any family member got a billion dollars from a government source, which I think it should be illegal, if it's not illegal already, you're certainly compromised in your policies."

Biden will also "undo all of the great things the Trump administration and the America First agenda did related to the Chinese Communist Party. He's going to try to unwind and undo all of that," he added.

Steube also commented on Biden's call to raise corporate taxes, saying that that will result in companies leaving the United States, unlike Trump's Tax Cut and Jobs Act that was pushed through during the former president's first two years in office.

"Right before the pandemic, you saw some of the best economic numbers in the history of our country, some of the lowest unemployment numbers for minorities and African-Americans in the history of our country," he said. "So there are facts and evidence to show that cutting taxes on businesses encourages growth, encourages jobs, creates jobs because businesses are able to hire and expand and hire more people."

But if the corporate tax hike is passed, most likely through reconciliation, that won't bring unity, but will instead be "forcing horrible policy" on the United States, said the congressman.

Meanwhile, people are flooding into the state of Florida from places like New York, Connecticut, and California because of the high tax rates in their own states, and Steube said his family has been there for years but he has "never seen the growth in businesses and people moving to Florida like you're seeing right now."