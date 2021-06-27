Stephen Moore: 'Great Country Does Not Borrow Its Way to Prosperity'

The White House's bait and switch on a supposed infrastructure compromise showed "Republicans got snookered," but also President "Joe Biden overplayed his hand," according to former Trump economist Stephen Moore.

"We're looking at, if Biden passes his whole agenda, increasing the national debt by about $22 trillion over the next decade," Moore told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.



"A great country does not borrow its way to prosperity."

Moore told host John Catsimatidis, a shrinking group of Republicans fell for a trap set by Democrats, negotiating an infrastructure deal only to have Biden turn around shortly after to say the deal would not be passed unless a massive budget reconciliation package sought by Democrats is brought to his desk.

"I'm really surprised that the Republicans thought they could make an honest deal with Biden, because he's not been an honest broker," Moore added.

Moore did not even like the bipartisan agreement reached by Republicans – the group started at 10 before it shrunk to just five – on infrastructure, but the White House tax increases dropped in that deal are going to be made up for in the budget reconciliation piece to come with just Democrat votes.

"I am most worried right now about the runaway spending in Washington, because Biden is not backing off on this, and I'm worried about the big tax increase he wants to pass in the fall," Moore said.

"If Republicans will stick together, I think you're going to get [West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe] Manchin, I think you're going to get [Democrat Sen. Kyrsten] Sinema of Arizona, and you're going to get more and more Democrats who were voted in in 2020 who are going to say, 'Wait a minute. This is not what my constituents want.'

"I hear there may be eight to 10 Democrats in the Senate who are very nervous about how far to the left Joe Biden is trying to take the country."