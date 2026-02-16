Stephen A. Smith Weighing 2028 Presidential Bid

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is again flirting with a 2028 presidential run.

He said over the weekend that he is "giving strong consideration" to seeking the Democrat nomination for the White House.

Smith made the comments in an interview that aired on "CBS Sunday Morning."

"I will confess to you, I'm giving strong consideration to being on that debate stage for 2027," Smith said. "I've got this year coming up, 2026, to think about it, to study, to know the issues."

Smith's flirtation with a presidential bid dates back nearly a year. In March 2025, he told "The View" he was "half-joking" about a run but left the door open.

"If you came to me and you told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it," he said then.

Weeks later, Smith said he was weighing the idea more seriously after receiving calls from "billionaires," "elected officials," "pundits," and, most notably, his "pastor."

While expressing hope that "somebody else would step up that's more qualified," he added that if it came down to him, "it is something I would consider. Yes, I would," he said on ABC's "This Week."

President Donald Trump even encouraged the possibility during an April 30, 2025, town hall.

"I love watching him. He's got great entertainment skills, which is very important. People watch him," Trump said. "I've been pretty good at picking people and picking candidates, and I will tell you, I'd love to see him run."

Smith said he was flattered by Trump's remarks but stressed he wasn't seeking an endorsement.

"I wasn't looking for any kind of endorsement from anybody, especially him," he said, "but he is the president of the United States.

"There is a bit of flattery that comes with getting such words from the man who holds the highest office in the land, and I can appreciate that."

Smith is a longtime ESPN personality and host of "First Take," known for his fiery commentary, debate style, and prominent role in sports talk television and radio.