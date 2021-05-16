Stefanik Declares GOP Is Unified

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., declared Sunday the GOP is unified in the wake of a tumultuous fight over criticism of former President Donald Trump by Rep. Liz Cheney and her ouster as Republican Conference chair.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Stefanik, who assumed the conference leadership last week, said the party has a “unified message.”

“Republicans are unified in exposing the radical agenda of [President] Joe Biden and [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi [D-Calif.],” she said. “We want to focus on exposing the border crisis, the national security crisis in the Middle East because it's having an impact on everyday Americans’ lives. Our focus is on safely reopening the economy, getting people back to work rather than the incentive to stay out of work.”

“Republicans are unified despite what the media will tell you,” she said.

“Joe Biden promised bipartisanship, we have get to see any bipartisan legislation coming out of the Oval Office or the House,” she added. “I’m proud to represent the vast majority of Republicans and that's why we needed to make a change of House Conference chair.”

According to Stefanik, election security is a top priority for voters.

“Voters want to make sure they have faith in the election system which is why election integrity and security is a top priority for the American people and it should matter to you whether you're Republican, Democrat or independent,” she said.

“This is why you are seeing state legislatures like Florida, like Arizona taking action to address and strengthen their election systems. We need voter identification, we need chain of custody when it comes to the absentee ballots, signature verifications,” she added, calling H.R. 1 an attempt by Democrats to provide “taxpayer funded campaigns and eliminate voter ID and take us in a radical far-left direction.”

Stefanik said she not intimidated by attacks by some Republicans aimed at her.

“I’m used to the attacks,” she said. “The stakes are too important. I have a very thick skin and I'm focused on issues that matter to the American. … I'm going to focus on the issues that matter. I'm happy to take the criticism from the editorial boards, the anti-Trump Lincoln Project because they are out of touch with the hard-working American people.”

She also decried New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, blaming its progressive policies for crime increases.

“Crime is on the rise in New York state, it has been for the past year. Look at the number of shootings. Higher than any point in my lifetime,” she said.

“Look at the high number of retirements in the NYPD, this is because of failed progressive values from de Blasio and [Gov. Andrew] Cuomo… You pointed out the bail reform law, that has led to an increase in crime and violence in New York state and needs to be fixed.”

