Rep. Stefanik Repeats Call For Cuomo Resignation After New Sexual Harassment Allegation

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., fired off her second call for the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the wake of a second accusation of sexual harassment against the beleaguered New York Democrat from a former aide.

In a tweet Saturday, Stefanik commended both Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett for their “bravery and courage” in coming forward with “their horrific experiences facing sexual harassment, sexual grooming, and sexual abuse from Governor Cuomo."

Stefanik alleged Cuomo is a "criminal sexual predator,” and demanded he "immediately resign."

Cuomo responded that he intended to serve as a mentor to Bennett and “never made advances” toward her, “nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate."

“This situation cannot and should not be resolved in the press,” Cuomo wrote. “I believe the best way to get to the truth is through a full and thorough outside review and I am directing all state employees to comply with that effort.”

Bennett’s charge came in a Saturday interview with the New York Times. The ex-executive assistant and health policy adviser said Cuomo last spring asked her personal questions about her sex life and hinted he’d be interested in a relationship with a woman of her age. She’s 25.

Stefanik tweeted the interview’s “recounting Governor Cuomo’s sickening workplace sexual harassment and grooming of Ms. Bennett is so horrific it makes your skin crawl.”

Cuomo's first accuser revealed her own allegation in a Medium post, alleging Cuomo made inappropriate remarks while she worked in his office — and on one occasion kissed her without her consent.

Stefanik tweeted at the time that “any elected official who does not immediately call for his [Cuomo’s] resignation is complicit in allowing a sexual predator to continue leading the great state of New York.”