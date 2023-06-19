×
Tags: stacey plaskett | delegate | democrat | epstein

Dem Plaskett: Trump 'Needs to Be Shot...err...Stopped'

Monday, 19 June 2023 06:15 PM EDT

A non-voting Democrat member of the House made a slip of the tongue regarding former President Donald Trump that Republicans are seizing on.

"Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands): '[Trump] needs to be shot — stopped,'" Republican National Committee staffer Jake Schneider tweeted, sharing an MSNBC video of a Plaskett interview.

Plaskett was arguing Trump has documents at Mar-a-Lago that he could share with people, talking about the 37-count indictment delivered by President Joe Biden's Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

Plaskett is a non-voting delegate in the House from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

This is not the first example of extreme positions from Plaskett.

She is the ranking member of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Federal Government, having threatened Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibbi with a perjury charge for having mistaken CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) for CIS (Center for Internet Security), a private organization.

"I did make an error in a tweet, but they're erroneously claiming that the Stanford election integrity partnership does not have a relationship with a Department of Homeland Security agency," Taibbi told Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" earlier this spring. "They think that that's what that tweet meant, and they're wrong about that. It demonstrably does have a relationship with them.

"So they're threatening me with jail over an error, which is chilling and crazy."

Plaskett also has dubious ties to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who committed suicide in prison while awaiting child sex trafficking charges. Epstein owned an island in the Virgin Islands Plaskett represents, and she has accepted campaign funds from the late billionaire, CNBC reported.

Plaskett has not offered to return the funds donated by Epstein and has reportedly suggested she was unaware of Epstein's contributions.

But new reporting by The Virgin Islands Consortium, citing legal filings, shows Plaskett was not only aware of Epstein donations, but her campaign has solicited them.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Monday, 19 June 2023 06:15 PM
