Arizona Gov. Ducey: Cartels Shaping Southern Border Policy, Not Biden Admin

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Sunday said Mexican cartels are shaping the Biden administration's immigration policy along the southern border and also suggested that there is a direct correlation between the crime facing several U.S. cities and the influx of unchecked migrants.

"Well, of course, there's a link between criminals coming over the border and rising crime – of that, there's no doubt," Ducey told Fox News. "We've got nearly two million people that we've apprehended at this time. So, border security is national security. The federal government is failing at that."

"But I also, think that there's a humanitarian crisis in terms of human smuggling, child sex trafficking and the drug trade," he added. "The cartels are really shaping border policy right now. And the Biden administration is their marketing arm."

"We don't know who we're not catching," the governor continued. "These people are coming from 120-plus countries, including countries that harbor terrorists. So, of course we could have something terrible happen to our nation by this lack of attention to the federal border. But we could also just have this crime, violence, vandalism and murder that we see. So, there's no doubt about it that there's a link to it."

Earlier, during a visit from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Customs and Border Protection agents were seen getting into a spat with their Cheif, highlighting the rising tensions between border agents and policies from the Biden administration. Reports detail that border agents' morale is at an all-time low due to their constraints.