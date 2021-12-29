CBP Arrests Sex Offenders Crossing Southern Border in Texas

Customs and Border Protection agents have arrested sex offenders who recently crossed the southern border at Del Rio, Texas.

According to the agency, agents in the Del Rio Sector seized two men convicted of sex crimes shortly after they crossed the border illegally on Dec. 21.

One of the men, who came from Honduras, was convicted of sexually assaulting a child in 2018 and was sentenced to four years in prison before being deported in 2020, was arrested by Eagle Pass station agents.

The second man, who is from Mexico, has convictions for ''lewd and lascivious acts with a minor child under 14'' in 1999, was sentenced to six years in prison, and then deported in 2019 before being picked up by Brackettville Station agents trying to cross the border last week, the agency said.

''These arrests highlight the importance of border security and what it means for you,'' Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said in a press release announcing the arrests. ''Border Patrol agents stand between good people and those who would do them harm. No matter the circumstances, they remain dedicated to keeping criminals like these out of your communities.''

On Monday, agents arrested another Honduran man that was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child 13 to 15 years old in Louisiana, Owens said in a post on Twitter Dec. 28.

''For all those who say, ‘Border Security doesn't matter... There are people in this world who commit evil acts. That's why we need law and order.''

According to the agency, 1.9 million migrants crossed the border illegally in fiscal 2021 which ran from Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021, an increase of more than 1.3 million over the previous year, and 800,000 more than the year before

Fiscal 2022, which began Sept. 30, has already had 384,466 enforcement actions to date, which is outpacing last year at this time by more than 60,000, according to the agency.

In addition to the men arrested with sexual assault convictions last week, CBP agents in the Rio Grande Sector followed footprints on Dec. 20 to a suspected stash house in La Joya, where they found 33 migrants from Mexico and Central America who had crossed the border illegally, as well as two guns.

In another incident, Laredo Sector agents apprehended more than 70 such migrants in a 24-hour period Dec. 18-19, according to the agency.