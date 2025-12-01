WH: Somali-Led Fraud Under Gov. Walz Cost Taxpayers $1B

President Donald Trump was correct when he said that Minnesota has become "a hub of fraudulent money laundering activity" where "refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great state," according to a White House statement released on Monday.

The White House stated that this is nowhere more evident than "the fraud scandal that took place under the incompetence" of Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz, in which 78 of the 86 individuals charged so far are of Somali ancestry.

The White House pointed out that dozens of individuals stole more than $1 billion from taxpayers that was intended for child food assistance in what amounted to the nation's largest pandemic-relief fraud scheme.

The statement highlighted that nonprofits connected to the Somali community claimed to have fed tens of thousands of nonexistent hungry children, provided services to nonexistent homeless, and administered therapy to nonexistent Somali children with autism.

Not only were kickbacks paid, lavish lifestyles funded, and money sent overseas, but some of it was even allegedly funneled to a terror group.

The White House emphasized that the massive scandal unfolded on Walz's watch and that he did nothing about it.

The statement pointed out that all enforcement has been at the federal — not state — level.

In fact, the state's Democrat officials were "reluctant" to act — "tolerating if not tacitly allowing, the fraud," and ignoring whistleblowers — to avoid "political backlash among the Somali community" and accusations of racism.

The White House declared that the Trump administration is terminating temporary protected status for Somalis, indefinitely halting migration from Third-World countries, re-examining green cards for every alien from every country of concern, and pausing all asylum decisions as part of its relentless effort to ensure migrants that remain are a net positive on our society.