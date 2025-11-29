Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Asylum Pause Aims to Stop Takeover

Dick Morris, adviser to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Saturday that Trump's decision to block asylum claims from several nations is not simply about immigration or security; he argued it is "literally" about preventing a takeover of parts of the United States by groups that do not intend to assimilate into American culture.

Morris appeared on "The Count" to argue that President Trump's suspension of asylum processing is part of a broader effort to prevent demographic and cultural shifts in the United States that he described as a "takeover."

Morris specifically cited Somali immigrants in Minnesota as an example, saying the roughly 90,000 who have moved there represent a powerful political bloc. "They've already elected a congressman. They have the governor," Morris said.

He added that migrants from Somalia, and by implication Muslim immigrants, are not coming "with the goal of assimilating, nor with the goal of being better Americans, [but] with the goal of being Somalis."

Morris said the policy goes beyond curbing illegal immigration or halting drug trafficking.

"This is not simply an effort to stop drug trafficking or even to round up illegal immigrants, it's to stop a takeover," he said, while warning that Muslim and Islamist elements are "taking over entire swaths of this country."

For example, "The Meadow" in Texas was described on the program as a planned community where Muslim residents would create their own schools and use "tribunal law," characterized as a form of Sharia law, suggesting an effort to build parallel institutions rather than assimilate into American culture.

Morris compared this situation to historical patterns of migration.

He said that the United States once expanded by absorbing populations from places like Mexico and used that analogy to argue that current migrations represent a different, more profound challenge.

"This is the same kind of mass migration," he said, "but it involves a total abrogation of our entire pattern of civilization, marriages, relations between the genders, and everything else."

His comments come amid the Trump administration's broader clampdown on immigration.

In response to a recent shooting near the White House involving an Afghan national, the administration halted all asylum decisions and paused visa issuance for Afghan passport holders.

Critics argue the pause amounts to a wholesale freeze in the asylum process and may punish many immigrants who pose no security risk. Supporters say the change is necessary to ensure national security and preserve American identity.

The debate over the asylum freeze and what motivates it, whether security or demographic concerns, is now at the center of national attention.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

