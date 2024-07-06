A fake social media account on X that goes by the name "Rabbi Linda Goldstein" has, according to the New York Post, fooled the campaign of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

On June 23, the fake account wrote to Bush's campaign with the suggestion the congresswoman travel to Gaza for a fundraiser.

"I've been bouncing around different cities since my congregation was displaced from Gaza after Israel's invasion on October 7," the fake account posted. "Also — would [Bush] travel to the Gaza border for the fundraiser? The optics could be incredible!"

Bush's finance and engagement director, Ronika Moody, responded: "Cori is interested in hosting in Gaza and it's something she has been trying to plan. Unfortunately, we have not been successful with that opportunity as of yet."

"Theme is Gaza?" Moody added.

According to the Post, the exchange quickly devolved from there with the fake account responding, "The topics are built around finding a final solution to the problem of Zionism."