WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: social media | cori bush | zionism | fake account

Fake Jewish X Account Fools Rep. Bush Campaign

By    |   Saturday, 06 July 2024 01:23 PM EDT

A fake social media account on X that goes by the name "Rabbi Linda Goldstein" has, according to the New York Post, fooled the campaign of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

On June 23, the fake account wrote to Bush's campaign with the suggestion the congresswoman travel to Gaza for a fundraiser.

"I've been bouncing around different cities since my congregation was displaced from Gaza after Israel's invasion on October 7," the fake account posted. "Also — would [Bush] travel to the Gaza border for the fundraiser? The optics could be incredible!"

Bush's finance and engagement director, Ronika Moody, responded: "Cori is interested in hosting in Gaza and it's something she has been trying to plan. Unfortunately, we have not been successful with that opportunity as of yet."

"Theme is Gaza?" Moody added.

According to the Post, the exchange quickly devolved from there with the fake account responding, "The topics are built around finding a final solution to the problem of Zionism."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A fake social media account on X that goes by the name "Rabbi Linda Goldstein" has, according to the New York Post, fooled the campaign of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.
social media, cori bush, zionism, fake account
161
2024-23-06
Saturday, 06 July 2024 01:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved