Sen. Capito Predicts 'Troubled Waters Ahead' for Infrastructure Package

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R- W.Va., on Tuesday predicted “troubled waters ahead” for the wide-ranging infrastructure package Democrats are attempting to pass in the Senate during an interview on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria.”

Capito said, “I think this is going to be a fight on the reconciliation package, which will be the second package.”

She added, “As you look at this human infrastructure or social infrastructure package, this is where they're talking about free community college and preschool and who knows what else, because it's not specific. It's just a number. And they seem more enamored with getting the numbers up than where the real meat of what they're trying to do is… explained. And I think there's going to be troubled waters ahead for anything that goes near that kind of figure. I don't see how that possibly passes, even with many Democrats saying that's way too much spending.”

The senator went on to say that “it is amazing to me the way some folks here in Washington could come up with a term, a new term that describes something that sounds much different than spending on social programs.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Monday that “the Senate Budget Committee is close to finalizing a budget resolution which will allow the Senate to move forward with the remaining parts” of President Joe Biden’s two infrastructure proposals.

“On the bipartisan track, our committees are getting closer to turning the recent agreement between the White House and [the] bipartisan infrastructure group into legislation. I’m pleased to report we are making very good progress toward that goal,” Schumer said.

Multiple members of the panel noted on Monday that they made “a lot of progress” during a meeting despite not reaching an agreement. The panel’s chairman, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told reporters that “we are in the midst of very serious discussions,” and added that the “strong majority” of Senate Democrats are looking to go “as big as we possibly can” with the bill.