Gov. Abbott Sets Nov. 5 Special Election for Jackson Lee Seat

By    |   Friday, 02 August 2024 10:12 PM EDT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has set a special election for Nov. 5 to fill the vacant seat of the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, coinciding with the general election, The Hill reported Friday.

Candidates must submit their applications to Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson's office by Aug. 22. Jackson Lee, who represented Texas's 18th District, died in July at the age of 74. She had pancreatic cancer.

Her family announced her death on X.

"Her legislative victories impacted millions, from establishing the Juneteenth Federal Holiday to reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act," the family wrote. "However, she impacted us most as our beloved wife, sister, mother, and Bebe (grandmother). She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire all who believe in freedom, justice, and democracy. God bless you Congresswoman and God bless the United States of America."

According to the Texas Tribune, potential candidates for the special election include former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, state Rep. Jarvis Johnson, and Houston Councilwoman Letitia Plummer, all Democrats.

Friday, 02 August 2024 10:12 PM
