WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: senator | fetterman | support | democrats | poll

Poll: Sen. Fetterman Losing Support Among Pa. Dems

By    |   Friday, 09 May 2025 01:17 PM EDT

An internal party poll of Pennsylvania Democrat voters shows big trouble for Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.

Politico reported that a survey conducted by a Democrat political strategy firm showed 74% of those who identified as a "progressive" Democrat ranked Fetterman as unfavorable. Only 22% said they considered him to be favorable.

A Democrat strategist who spoke anonymously to the outlet said, "In Pittsburgh, this is a break-glass, freak-out moment for Fetterman."

The survey was conducted in February using a mix of contact methods with voters in Pittsburgh, considered to be Fetterman's home area.

Politico said Fetterman's support increased somewhat based on a 47% unapproval rating by liberal Democrats, and only 27% unfavorable among more moderate voters in the party.

A recent report by New York Magazine's Intelligencer said Fetterman's staff, former and current members, had expressed concerns about his behavior and a "toxic" work environment. Fetterman slammed the report and said he would remain in office.

Some political observers say the apparent dwindling support may be due to Fetterman appearing to side with President Donald Trump on issues such as threatening Iran over its nuclear enrichment program.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
An internal party poll of Pennsylvania Democrat voters shows big trouble for Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.
senator, fetterman, support, democrats, poll
187
2025-17-09
Friday, 09 May 2025 01:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved