Poll: Sen. Fetterman Losing Support Among Pa. Dems

An internal party poll of Pennsylvania Democrat voters shows big trouble for Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.

Politico reported that a survey conducted by a Democrat political strategy firm showed 74% of those who identified as a "progressive" Democrat ranked Fetterman as unfavorable. Only 22% said they considered him to be favorable.

A Democrat strategist who spoke anonymously to the outlet said, "In Pittsburgh, this is a break-glass, freak-out moment for Fetterman."

The survey was conducted in February using a mix of contact methods with voters in Pittsburgh, considered to be Fetterman's home area.

Politico said Fetterman's support increased somewhat based on a 47% unapproval rating by liberal Democrats, and only 27% unfavorable among more moderate voters in the party.

A recent report by New York Magazine's Intelligencer said Fetterman's staff, former and current members, had expressed concerns about his behavior and a "toxic" work environment. Fetterman slammed the report and said he would remain in office.

Some political observers say the apparent dwindling support may be due to Fetterman appearing to side with President Donald Trump on issues such as threatening Iran over its nuclear enrichment program.