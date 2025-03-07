WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: john fetterman | columbia | jewish students | protest

Fetterman: 'Columbia Pays for Failure' After $400M Pulled

By    |   Friday, 07 March 2025 06:56 PM EST

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., announced his support of the Trump administration on Friday following the removal of hundreds of millions in federal grants from Columbia University in response to the school's inability to address antisemitism on campus.

Earlier in the day the Trump administration said they were canceling grants and contracts worth $400 million to Columbia University, due to "inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students." The New York-based university has been riled in protests the past week following the expulsion of several students over their actions during pro-Palestinian protests dating back to last April.

"Columbia let antisemitism run amok to cater to lunatic fringe and paid provocateurs. Leadership allowed those as*****s to take over the campus and terrorize Jewish students. Now, Columbia pays for its failure and I support that," Fetterman posted on X.

Fetterman has received antipathy from progressives and praise from conservatives over his rightward leanings on illegal immigration, energy, and Israel. The senator from Pennsylvania has established himself as somewhat of a contrarian to the rest of the Democratic Party due to his willingness to work with the Trump administration.

Protests calling for the divestment of Israel at Columbia kicked into high gear on the first day of the new administration and have been a consistent presence on campus since. On Wednesday, multiple student protesters were arrested after they occupied the school library at Barnard College, an extension of Columbia University.

In response to the funding removal a Columbia University spokesperson said, "We are reviewing the announcement from the federal agencies and pledge to work with the federal government to restore Columbia's federal funding. We take Columbia's legal obligations seriously and understand how serious this announcement is and are committed to combating antisemitism and ensuring the safety and well being of our students, faculty, and staff."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 07 March 2025 06:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

