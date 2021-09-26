UFO Investigation Office to be Considered by Congress

Congress is considering a permanent UFO office devoted to investigating terrestrial threats.

In House Bill HR. 4350 under section 1652, the bill states that "not later than 180 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Defense, in coordination with the Director of National Intelligence, shall establish an office within the Office of the Secretary of Defense to carry out, on a Department-wide basis, the mission currently performed by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force as of the date of the enactment of this Act."

The act "Establishment of [an] Office to Address Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," alludes that the term UFO or unidentified flying object will be replaced with the term "unidentified aerial phenomena," or UAP, which" means airborne objects witnessed by a pilot or aircrew member that are not immediately identifiable."

According to The Washington Times, the bill, however, was delayed on Wednesday due to other pressing budgetary concerns.

On June 25, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released an unclassified document detailing a preliminary UAP report. The report states that "the limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hampers our ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP ... In a limited number of incidents, UAP reportedly appeared to exhibit unusual flight characteristics. These observations could be the result of sensor errors, spoofing, or observer misperception and require additional rigorous analysis."

The report also mentions that in the "144 reports originat[ing] from [U.S. Government] sources" in "18 incidents, described in 21 reports, observers reported unusual UAP movement patterns or flight characteristics. Some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernable means of propulsion."

The document also states that there were "11 reports of documented instances in which pilots reported near misses with a UAP."