×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Israel | Rand Paul | senate | republicans | rand paul | israel | iron dome

Senate GOP Frustrated After Paul Delays Israel Aid Bill

rand paul speaks in hearing
Sen. Rand Paul questions Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra during the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearings on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Sept. 30, 2021. (GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 07 October 2021 11:07 AM

Senate Republicans on Thursday expressed their frustrations with Sen. Rand Paul over his refusal to fast-track a bill that would fund supplies for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, Politico reports.

The Kentucky Republican delayed a vote on the bill, which would send $1 billion to Israel, after he refused to "hotline" the legislation, which had been passed by the House of Representatives a week earlier. He was the only senator to do so.

"If he won’t lift his hold, we need to just use the legislative process. There’s probably 90-plus votes for this," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Politico.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that the delay makes it harder for him to push for military aid for Israel if members of the GOP are objecting.

"This would be one thing that I can’t imagine any member creating a problem," he said, referring to the Iron Dome system.

Paul told Politico that while he supports the Iron Dome, he has concerns about the cost of the bill, and wants to offset that cost with funds that were allocated for Afghanistan.

"Since the Democrats object to it being paid for, they’ve created an impasse," the senator said, adding that all 50 Republican senators agreed to his proposal. However, Democrats note that all of their 50 senators support moving forward with the bill as-is.

"There’s a lot of incompetence around here in terms of being able to move things through," said Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, the ranking Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee.

"It’s actually stunning to see that an issue that enjoys such huge bipartisan support can get scuttled by so few people," he continued. "And so, I don’t know — there are people around here that are deeply, deeply dug in on the wrong side of that issue."

Paul’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Newsmax.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senate Republicans on Thursday expressed their frustrations with Sen. Rand Paul over his refusal to fast-track a bill that would fund supplies for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system...
senate, republicans, rand paul, israel, iron dome
320
2021-07-07
Thursday, 07 October 2021 11:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved