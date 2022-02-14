×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Supreme Court | senate | lujan | stroke | return | vote

Luján Plans Return to Senate in Weeks for Supreme Court Vote

Luján Plans Return to Senate in Weeks for Supreme Court Vote
(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Monday, 14 February 2022 06:50 AM

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat who is recovering from a stroke in January, says he plans to be back at work in “just a few short weeks” to vote on President Joe Biden's forthcoming Supreme Court nominee.

In a video released by his office Sunday, the New Mexico senator said he is at the University of New Mexico Hospital after surgery to relieve pressure on his brain and soon will go to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for "a few more weeks.”

“I’m doing well. I’m strong. I’m back on the road to recovery, and I’m going to make a full recovery,” the 49-year-old Luján said in the video, which showed him seated next to two of his doctors. “I’m going to walk out of here, I’m going to beat this, and I’m going to be stronger once I come out.”

"Now I’m proud to report, then I’ll be back on the floor of the United States Senate in just a few short weeks to vote on important legislation and to consider a Supreme Court nominee,” he added.

According to his office, the Luján began experiencing dizziness and fatigue on Jan. 27 and checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Luján was transferred to the hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation and treatment.

His absence from the Senate came as Biden considers a nominee to replace the retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer. Biden has said he wants to announce a pick by the end of February.

In a 50-50 Senate, Luján's vote would be critical if Democrats wanted to confirm Biden's nominee without the help of Republicans.

“Rest assured, New Mexicans can know they will have a voice and a vote during this process,” Luján said in the video. “That has never changed.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat who is recovering from a stroke in January, says he plans to be back at work in "just a few short weeks" to vote on President Joe Biden's forthcoming Supreme Court nominee.
senate, lujan, stroke, return, vote, supreme court
296
2022-50-14
Monday, 14 February 2022 06:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved