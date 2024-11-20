Sen. Lindsey Graham: Gaetz Opposition 'Turning Into Angry Mob'

The "angry mob" opposing President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general Matt Gaetz is a "movie" ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., "has seen before."

"I had a very good meeting with President Trump's nominee for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance; I am committed to allowing the process to go forward in a manner consistent with past practices and fundamental fairness," Graham, who once emphatically defended Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh against allegations in his confirmation hearing, wrote in a statement. "This process will not be a rubber stamp nor will it be driven by a lynch mob.

"My record is clear. I tend to defer to presidential Cabinet choices unless the evidence suggests disqualification.

"I fear the process surrounding the Gaetz nomination is turning into an angry mob, and unverified allegations are being treated as if they are true. I have seen this movie before."

Graham met with Gaetz and Vance on Wednesday and is now urging the Senate "not to join the lynch mob."

"I would urge all of my Senate colleagues, particularly Republicans, not to join the lynch mob and give the process a chance to move forward," Graham's statement continued. "After years of being investigated by the Department of Justice, no charges were brought against Matt Gaetz. This is something we should all remember.

"I would also urge my colleagues to go back to a time-tested process, receive relevant information, and give the nominee a chance to make their case as to why they should be confirmed. This standard — which I have long adhered to — has served the Senate and country well."

Gaetz is meeting with several senators Wednesday ahead of a meeting by the House Ethics Committee to discuss its report on him, ABC News reported.

Several senators are calling on the committee to release its investigation report into Gaetz, who has been accused in allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.

The Justice Department informed Gaetz last year that it would not bring charges against him. He has denied any wrongdoing on the allegations investigated by the Ethics Committee and the DOJ.