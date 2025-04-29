WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: senate | confirmation | china | ambassador | david perdue | nominationm | trade

Senate Confirms Fmr Sen. David Perdue as Ambassador to China

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 12:51 PM EDT

Senate voted 67-29 to confirm former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., to be ambassador to China, a position the former business executive assumes amid a deep strategic rivalry and blistering trade war between the two countries.

Perdue was a Republican senator from Georgia from 2015 to 2021 and previously lived in Hong Kong during a 40-year career as a business executive.

Though a critic of China and its ruling Communist Party, Perdue has faced some pushback over his business track record of supporting offshoring U.S. jobs to countries with lower labor costs, a practice Trump has railed against for hollowing out America's manufacturing base.

Last year, Perdue condemned Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "modern-day emperor," writing in an essay that Beijing wanted to "destroy capitalism and democracy" and the U.S.-led world order.

In nominating Perdue, Trump had said he would be instrumental in implementing a "productive working relationship with China's leaders." During his confirmation hearing in early April, Perdue said the U.S. approach to China must be "nuanced, nonpartisan, and strategic."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senate voted 67-29 to confirm former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., to be ambassador to China, a position the former business executive assumes amid a deep strategic rivalry and blistering trade war between the two countries.
senate, confirmation, china, ambassador, david perdue, nominationm, trade, war, tariffs
171
2025-51-29
Tuesday, 29 April 2025 12:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved