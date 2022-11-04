Real Clear Politics Shifts Colorado Senate Race to 'Toss Up'

Real Clear Politics on Friday shifted the Colorado Senate race between Democrat incumbent Michael Bennet and Republican Joe O'Dea from "lean Democrat" to "toss up."

The change means 48 Senate seats now either "lean Republican" or "likely GOP" while 44 seats "lean Democrat" or "likely Democrat."

Fifty-one seats are needed for a majority. Real Clear Politics says eight Senate seats are now toss ups: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, New Hampshire, Nevada, Washington State, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer on Monday predicted Republicans would probably take a majority in the Senate and win 56 seats if there is a red wave.

"The other big fundamental simple thing is the first midterm election of a president's time in office is always a course correction," Fleischer told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "But this year, it looks like it really is a genuine wave, and the way I look at it, if the Democrats had a perfect night, they could win 54 seats and the Senate. They'd have to knock off the Republicans in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. I think Republicans will hold all four of those seats. That's pretty clear."

"Republicans on a perfect wave night could win 56 seats, a week ago I would've told you I don't see it happening," he said. "I don't see 56. Now I can tell you, I think there's about a 25% chance that the wave is big enough Republicans are going to end up with 56 seats. That's New Hampshire, that's Georgia, that's Nevada, that's Arizona, Colorado, and Washington state."

Bennet in another poll by Emerson College/The Hill published Wednesday leads O’Dea by seven points.