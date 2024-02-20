×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sen. kyrsten sinema | arizona | reelection

Sen. Sinema Faces Reelection Obstacles

By    |   Tuesday, 20 February 2024 12:06 PM EST

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the first-term Arizona lawmaker who's an Independent after leaving the Democratic Party two years ago, faces an uphill struggle if she wants to run for reelection, Axios reported on Tuesday.

She so far has not revealed her intentions, but time is running out if she wants to be on the November ballot.

If Sinema does enter the race, it would set up a rare three-candidate competitive contest that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

The first obstacle Sinema faces is she needs to file about 42,000 valid signatures from Arizona voters by April 1. That's six times the amount required for those running with a party.

But before she can even begin doing that, Sinema must file a "statement of interest" with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, which she has not done yet.

Local consultant Meghan Cox, who has organized major signature campaigns, told Axios that Sinema probably would need between 60,000 and 65,000 signatures to ensure that enough of them are valid, which is only realistic if she starts the campaign in the next two weeks.

Although Sinema has more than $10 million, which is some $4 million more than her closest potential competitor, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, her fundraising has decreased dramatically since she left the Democratic Party.

Sinema just reported her worst quarter of the cycle, with less than $600,000, compared to Gallego's $3.3 million and GOP candidate Kari Lake's $2.1 million.

Even if Sinema gets the required number of signatures, a further obstacle is that she will be without a true base.

Although 34% of Arizona voters are independents, which is more than registered Democrats and almost equal to Republicans, they have varying degrees of opinions on all issues and candidates.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the first-term Arizona senator who's an Independent after leaving the Democratic Party two years ago, faces an uphill struggle if she wants to run for reelection, Axios reported on Tuesday.
sen. kyrsten sinema, arizona, reelection
292
2024-06-20
Tuesday, 20 February 2024 12:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved