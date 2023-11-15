Sen. Sinema Hints at Reelection Run

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., in a comment on social media, indicated she plans to run for reelection next year.

Taking to social media platform X on Wednesday, Sinema marked "two years since the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — landmark legislation I wrote, negotiated, and ushered through Congress — became law."

She ended her comments by saying: "Arizona — this is just the beginning. There's still more to come. You can count on me to keep bringing folks together, focusing on what matters, and delivering results for our state that will stand the test of time."

Sinema, who was elected to the Senate in 2018 as a Democrat, became an independent late last year. She hasn't announced if she will seek reelection.

NBC News in September reported it had obtained a two-page prospectus in which Sinema's political team charted out a path to victory as an independent candidate in Arizona.

"Under the banner 'Kyrsten's Path to Victory,' the document says Sinema can win by attracting 10% to 20% of Democrats, 60% to 70% of independents and 25% to 35% of Republicans," NBC News said.

If she runs, Sinema faces serious challenges, as Arizona's Democrat donors are backing Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.

Sinema still hauled in about $816,000 in donations in the second quarter of 2023 through ActBlue, a fundraising software for Democrats, despite leaving the party last year.

Republican Kari Lake is running in a potential bid to flip one of Arizona's two Senate seats red.

Public Policy Polling last month found that Gallego received 41% of voter support compared to Lake's 36% and Sinema's 15% in a hypothetical three-way matchup; 8% said they weren't sure.

Democrats currently own a 51-49 advantage in the U.S. Senate thanks to Sinema and fellow independent Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Angus King, I-Maine, caucusing with the party's conference.

After an announcement by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., that he will not run for reelection, Newsweek reported last week that Democrats' prospects in Senate races next year appear "bleak."

Manchin's decision virtually ensures that the Democratic Party will lose his Senate seat next year in deep-red West Virginia, making the party's steep path to retaining its razor-thin Senate majority more difficult, The Associated Press reported.