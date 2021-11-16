Rep. Scott Perry Elected Chairman of House Freedom Caucus

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., has been elected as the new chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.

His election was announced by the caucus on Twitter.

"For the past six years, I have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the men and women of the Freedom Caucus as we have tirelessly fought to hold the line to promote liberty, safety, and prosperity for Americans," Perry said in a Monday statement. "I am grateful to continue to carry the torch for these champions of freedom."

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., will remain as chairman until Jan. 1 and will stay on as a member of the caucus’ board. He was term-limited and could not seek reelection.

"It has been an honor and privilege to lead this fierce group, as we battle to secure our board, restore fiscal sanity, and protect American’s liberties in the wake of government overreach," Biggs said. "Since the establishment of the House Freedom Caucus, Scott Perry has been an essential voice. I am confident that he will continue to hold the establishment accountable and demand that Republican 'do what they said they would do.'"

Politico reported that Perry ran against Reps. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, and Ralph Norman, R-S.C., for the chairman’s post.