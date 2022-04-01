Rep. Fitzgerald to Newsmax: White House Inventing Reasons for Gas Price Increase

The Biden administration doesn't know what to do about the surge in gas prices nationwide, so instead, it's "going to develop and invent reasons for the price increases to help itself deal with the political fallout that's going on," Rep. Scott Fitzgerald said on Newsmax Friday.

"There's pressure, I know, from Democratic members of the House to get this administration to move forward with at least some type of idea of how they can explain this," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

"Just this week their conference was, I know, developing strategies on how to message the idea that it's not Biden's fault for everything else under the sun."

However, Fitzgerald said he finds it "amazing" that the Democratic conference is continuing to "hold the line" when it comes to President Joe Biden, as "some of these people are clearly in the crosshairs for reelection."

"You would think at some point there would be some type of breaking point with them where they would just come back to what the message that Republicans have been delivering," said Fitzgerald. "That is, Let's undo what was done 14 months ago by the Biden administration and once again move back to what we experienced under President [Donald] Trump, which was, we were a net exporting country when it comes to petroleum products, and this is where we need to go again."

The congressman said he also thinks there is a "disconnect" between the American public and the Biden administration, as the public "sees through it" when it comes to electric vehicles or other fuel alternatives, but the White House and Democrats in the House are "going to go down swinging while delivering their message" about stopping fossil fuels.

The congressman also discussed the ongoing controversy over Hunter Biden's laptop, as the investigation continues into the activities of President Joe Biden's son.

Republicans in the House Judiciary and Oversight committees will be taking a closer look into the matter, said Fitzgerald, adding that if his party retakes the House, they will be digging even deeper into the investigation.

He also would not rule out "by any means" that Hunter Biden would be called to testify, if Republicans are in charge.

The congressman, in further discussion, talked about a CNN report indicating that there were no missing parts of Trump's telephone records from Jan. 6, a day after reports indicated an eight-hour gap in the documentation that the House select committee investigating the incidents at the Capitol had received.

"What you see is just a rehash again and again and again of the same topic, so it's unfortunate," said Fitzgerald, adding that "we'll see" if the committee comes up with something, most likely in May or June.

