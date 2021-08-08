NY Lieutenant Governor Reportedly Preparing for Cuomo Resignation

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., who would take the place of Gov. Andrew Cuomo should he step down, has reportedly been preparing for her first days in office as governor.

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing “people familiar with the matter,” Hochul was having phone calls and saying that she could end up leading the state’s government “in a matter of weeks.”

She was seeking advice in these phone calls last week on who from Cuomo’s administration to keep and who to replace should she become governor.

The Daily Wire reports that Hochul, even though she served as Cuomo’s lieutenant governor for two of his three terms, is still relatively unknown, even within New York.

Hochul condemned Cuomo’s alleged behaviors of sexual harassment but declined to comment further, tweeting that “[B]ecause Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment.”

Cuomo has so far refused to resign, but if he were impeached, as numerous state Democratic legislators have called for, Hochul would become the acting governor while the Senate held its trial.