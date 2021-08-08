×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cuomo | new york | democrats

NY Lieutenant Governor Reportedly Preparing for Cuomo Resignation

NY Lieutenant Governor Reportedly Preparing for Cuomo Resignation
NY Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty)

By    |   Sunday, 08 August 2021 09:00 PM

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., who would take the place of Gov. Andrew Cuomo should he step down, has reportedly been preparing for her first days in office as governor.

According to The Wall Street Journal, citing “people familiar with the matter,” Hochul was having phone calls and saying that she could end up leading the state’s government “in a matter of weeks.”

She was seeking advice in these phone calls last week on who from Cuomo’s administration to keep and who to replace should she become governor.

The Daily Wire reports that Hochul, even though she served as Cuomo’s lieutenant governor for two of his three terms, is still relatively unknown, even within New York.

Hochul condemned Cuomo’s alleged behaviors of sexual harassment but declined to comment further, tweeting that “[B]ecause Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment.”

Cuomo has so far refused to resign, but if he were impeached, as numerous state Democratic legislators have called for, Hochul would become the acting governor while the Senate held its trial.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., who would take the place of Gov. Andrew Cuomo should he step down, has reportedly been preparing for her first days in office as governor.
cuomo, new york, democrats
190
2021-00-08
Sunday, 08 August 2021 09:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved