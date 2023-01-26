Anti-Trump Dem Rep. Schiff Announces Senate Campaign

California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who led the impeachment case against former President Donald Trump and was a member of the congressional panel that probed the 2021 Capitol attacks, on Thursday announced a campaign for the U.S. Senate to represent the state.

"Our democracy is under assault from MAGA extremists, who care only about gaining power and keeping it," Schiff said in a statement. "I look forward to campaigning hard in this race," he added.

Schiff is the third House Democrat, along with Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, to announce plans to seek the seat held by 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has not yet announced her retirement but is widely expected to do so.