Donald Trump: Dems 'Against Oil, God, and Guns'

Stumping in Robstown, Texas, weeks before the midterms, former President Donald Trump warned that Democrats are against "oil, God, and guns" — three staples in the state.

"They say Texas is going blue; it's not going blue: It's Trump!" Trump told his Save America rally Saturday night, which aired live on Newsmax. "The Texas way of life is under siege."

"They're against oil, God, and guns, and they say they're going to do well in Texas. I don't think so."

Trump hailed a 33-0 record in the GOP primaries in Texas and warned against further destruction of his polices under the Biden administration, namely the opening of the southern border in Texas.

"We have a bad subject, because when you look at what's happening to our country, it's a bad subject," Trump said.

"How stupid are the people that are allowing our country to be ruined."

Trump was stumping for Texas Republicans he has endorsed, including GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.

"There is only one way to end this madness, and it's madness," Trump said. "If you want our country to fail, vote Democrat."

But if you want to protect America and our way of life, vote Republican, Trump added.

"Go out and vote up and down the slate, vote for good, great Republicans," Trump told his Texas crowd. "You are incredible group of people. You're tough, you're brave, and brilliant.

"Americans deserve a Congress and president that protect the borders of our nation. It's called, a very simply policy: America First."

Trump mocked Democrats and President Joe Biden for calling to stop MAGA, or Make America Great Again.

"How do you say that?" he wondered.

"We have people who don't know what the hell they're doing," Trump said.

