WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sarah palin | trump administration | energy | alaska

Sarah Palin: 'I'd Love to Serve' in Trump Administration

By    |   Saturday, 15 February 2025 02:31 PM EST

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin expressed frustration over not being asked to serve in the Trump administration, saying the president's "gatekeepers" are "tight."

Speaking to NewsNation's "On Balance With Leland Vittert" on Friday, the former Republican vice-presidential candidate said she's "frustrated" that she hasn't been asked to be a part of the administration.

"I thought that there would be a position in Energy in that Department, because that's my baby: wanting energy independence for America. You know, that's all about security and sovereignty of our nation is to be energy independent," Palin said. "But that hasn't happened."

The 2008 running mate of the late Sen. John McCain said she's been surprised that her background in an energy-rich state and national politics has kept her off the administration's short list.

"I didn't even get credentials to attend the GOP convention, if you can believe it," she added. "They're tight. They're tight.

"And I'm the only living Republican nominee who had run for VP or president who supported Trump. And even I couldn't get in. So, you know, yeah, they're pretty tight ... but I'd love to serve."

Palin, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2022, predicted that if Trump isn't able to get his mandate through, some personnel changes are likely to happen early.

"If things aren't going to be smooth, if his agenda is not going to be ushered in per the vote of the people, the wishes of the people, then I think they will regroup and maybe already change some persons," she said.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin expressed frustration over not being asked to serve in the Trump administration, saying the president's "gatekeepers" are "tight."
sarah palin, trump administration, energy, alaska
255
2025-31-15
Saturday, 15 February 2025 02:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved