Sailor Punished After Searching for Biden's Medical Records

An unidentified junior sailor has been administratively punished and remains in the service after trying to access President Joe Biden's restricted medical records through a government database search in February, the U.S. Navy reported Thursday.

The sailor had searched the name "Joseph Biden" three times on Feb. 23, reports ABC News, quoting a U.S. official.

The Navy said in a statement that Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Fort Belvoir was notified on Feb. 26 "of an unauthorized access to medical records by an active-duty service member."

The sailor, "assigned to NMRTC Fort Belvoir," searched for Biden's name through MHS Genesis, the Military Health System's electronic health record, "out of curiosity," the Navy added in its statement. "A co-worker reported the Sailor's breach of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)."

The Navy said the sailor did not pull up Biden's record, but it is not known what other records were accessed.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service opened an investigation after it was contacted about the search and wrapped up the probe on April 24, leading to administrative punishment for the sailor.

Biden was informed within hours of the White House being notified by the Department of Defense about the attempted breach.

Meanwhile, Biden underwent a physical on Feb. 28, two days after the investigation began, but the White House said that his exam was "previously planned and was not impacted by this incident."