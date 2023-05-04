×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | drones | white house | deny

White House: Russia's Claim That US Behind Drone Attack 'Ludicrous'

White House: Russia's Claim That US Behind Drone Attack 'Ludicrous'
John Kirby (Getty Images)

Thursday, 04 May 2023 09:38 AM EDT

The United States dismissed Russia's allegation on Thursday that Washington was behind what it said was a drone attack on the Kremlin, saying Moscow's assertion was a lie.

"Obviously it's a ludicrous claim," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said hours after Russia blamed the United States for what it called an attack aimed at killing President Vladimir Putin.

"The United States has nothing to do with it. We don't even know exactly what happened here, but I can assure you the United States had no role in it whatsoever," Kirby said on CNN.

Kirby said the United States does not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike outside its borders, and does not endorse attacks on individual leaders. Ukraine has denied launching any drones on the Kremlin.

It was still unclear what exactly occurred at the Kremlin and the United States is still assessing the situation, Kirby said in television interviews Thursday morning.

"We still don't really know what happened," he told MSNBC.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the United States was "undoubtedly" behind the alleged attack on Wednesday, without providing evidence.

"Peskov is just lying there, pure and simple," Kirby said.

Kirby added that Putin was "the aggressor" in Ukraine and could end conflict by withdrawing from Ukraine's territory he invaded in February 2022.

On CNN, Kirby also said he was not aware of any specific intelligence that Russia was targeting NATO's critical infrastructure systems.

NATO's intelligence chief warned on Wednesday that Russia may sabotage undersea cables to punish Western nations for supporting Ukraine, as the alliance boosts efforts to protect undersea infrastructure following Nord Stream attacks in September.

"It's something we've been mindful of and watching as best we can since almost the beginning of the war," Kirby said on CNN. "We're watching this very, very closely."

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The United States dismissed Russia's allegation on Thursday that Washington was behind what it said was a drone attack on the Kremlin, saying Moscow's assertion was a lie."Obviously it's a ludicrous claim," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said hours after...
russia, drones, white house, deny
300
2023-38-04
Thursday, 04 May 2023 09:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved