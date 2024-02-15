×
Tags: russia | anti-satellite | weapon | threat | technology

White House: Russia Has a 'Troubling' Emerging Anti-satellite Weapon

National Security spokesman John Kirby (AP)

Thursday, 15 February 2024 02:31 PM EST

The White House publicly confirmed Thursday that Russia has obtained a “troubling” emerging anti-satellite weapon but said it cannot directly cause “physical destruction” on Earth.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said U.S. intelligence officials have information that Russia has obtained the capability but that such a weapon is not currently operational. U.S. officials are analyzing the information they have on the emerging technology and have consulted with allies and partners on the matter.

“First this is not an active capability that’s been deployed and though Russia’s pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there is no immediate threat to anyone’s safety," Kirby said. "We’re not talking about a weapon that can be used to used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on earth.’’

The White House confirmed its intelligence after a vague warning Wednesday from the Republican head of the House Intelligence Committee, Ohio Rep. Mike Turner, urged the Biden administration to declassify information about what he called a serious national security threat.

