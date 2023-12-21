×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rudy giuliani | defamation | judgment | damages | bankruptcy

Giuliani to Newsmax: 'I'm Destroyed' by $148M Judgment

By    |   Thursday, 21 December 2023 08:28 PM EST

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Thursday that he had to "protect myself" and other "normal creditors" in the wake of a $148 million defamation judgment against him, saying, "I'm destroyed."

Giuliani appeared on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" hours after filing the petition in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

"I'm very hopeful the entire case is going to be reversed but I can't be sure of that," Giuliani told Schmitt.

Further, Giuliani took issue with Judge Beryl Howell's ruling on Wednesday to dissolve the standard 30-day grace period for enforcement of judgment. The judge said her ruling was due to "several considerations" citing the "risk that Giuliani may attempt to conceal and dissipate [his] assets" during the 30-day period.

"And then the judge, in one of her usual acts of complete bias and acting completely inconsistent with the way an honest and decent judge would, advised them to not comply with the 30-day rule but to go after my assets immediately," Giuliani said. "Now, why she's giving advice to people who have nine lawyers, including Willkie Farr, which is one of the largest law firms in the country.

"But they're not paying for that. Somebody with Biden is paying for it. I have no idea why she thinks she gives legal advice to them," Giuliani told Schmitt.

"But I said, I've got to protect myself and I got to, in essence, protect other people, you know, normal creditors, who have normal amounts that are owed because they'd all be wiped out. They'd be wiped out before we even got to an appeal," he added.

"If you take away that judgment, I'm actually a pretty fortunate guy. I've got a decent amount of money, I'm not bankrupt," he said.

"But with 148 million, I'm destroyed."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Thursday that he had to "protect myself" and other "normal creditors" in the wake of a $148 million defamation judgment against him, saying, "I'm destroyed."
rudy giuliani, defamation, judgment, damages, bankruptcy
352
2023-28-21
Thursday, 21 December 2023 08:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved