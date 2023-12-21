Giuliani to Newsmax: 'I'm Destroyed' by $148M Judgment

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Thursday that he had to "protect myself" and other "normal creditors" in the wake of a $148 million defamation judgment against him, saying, "I'm destroyed."

Giuliani appeared on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" hours after filing the petition in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

"I'm very hopeful the entire case is going to be reversed but I can't be sure of that," Giuliani told Schmitt.

Further, Giuliani took issue with Judge Beryl Howell's ruling on Wednesday to dissolve the standard 30-day grace period for enforcement of judgment. The judge said her ruling was due to "several considerations" citing the "risk that Giuliani may attempt to conceal and dissipate [his] assets" during the 30-day period.

"And then the judge, in one of her usual acts of complete bias and acting completely inconsistent with the way an honest and decent judge would, advised them to not comply with the 30-day rule but to go after my assets immediately," Giuliani said. "Now, why she's giving advice to people who have nine lawyers, including Willkie Farr, which is one of the largest law firms in the country.

"But they're not paying for that. Somebody with Biden is paying for it. I have no idea why she thinks she gives legal advice to them," Giuliani told Schmitt.

"But I said, I've got to protect myself and I got to, in essence, protect other people, you know, normal creditors, who have normal amounts that are owed because they'd all be wiped out. They'd be wiped out before we even got to an appeal," he added.

"If you take away that judgment, I'm actually a pretty fortunate guy. I've got a decent amount of money, I'm not bankrupt," he said.

"But with 148 million, I'm destroyed."

