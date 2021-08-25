Sen. Rubio: Taliban Blocking Afghan Evacuations Should 'Be Killed'

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., posted Wednesday on Twitter that members of the Taliban trying to block those seeking to leave Afghanistan should ''be killed.''

''This morning [President Joe Biden] should inform the Taliban that we will be in Afghanistan until everyone we, and our allies, plan to evacuate is accounted for and out of the country,'' Rubio said in his post.

''If they cooperate it should be swift and orderly. If they get in the way, they will be killed.''

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that 82,300 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since Taliban forces took over the capital city of Kabul on Aug. 14 amid the U.S. pullout.

''Only the United States could organize, and execute, a mission of this scale, and of this complexity,'' Blinken said in a press briefing Wednesday. ''As the administration has made clear, our first priority is to evacuate American citizens.''

Former President Donald Trump initially negotiated the pullout from America's longest war with the Taliban last year with a deadline of May 1, reducing the number of troops in the war-torn nation down to 2,500.

That date was extended until Aug. 31 by Biden, who has continued to oversee the departure.

Masses of Americans, other foreign nationals and Afghan refugees fled to the airport in Kabul to escape the nation and possible retribution from the Taliban for aiding U.S. and Afghan forces over the last 20 years.

As a result, Biden ordered 6,000 troops back into the country to secure the airport and provide security for the ongoing airlift, which he is calling the ''biggest'' in history.

According to an Associated Press story, the U.S. held off a mass evacuation during the summer to avoid a panic among citizens and a rapid move by the Taliban to take the country back, said Jake Sullivan, the president's national security adviser.

''This operation is complex. It is dangerous. It is fraught with challenges — operational, logistical, human. And it's produced searing images of pain and desperation,'' he told reporters this week. ''But no operation like this, no evacuation from a capital that has fallen in a civil war, could unfold without those images.''

According to officials, some 29 countries are assisting in the evacuation, some by setting up ''transit hubs'' for refugees where they can be vetted before being resettled in the United States or other countries.