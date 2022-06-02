Rubio Questions Taxpayer Funds for Int'l Climate, Gender Projects

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is expressing concern over the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation's use of taxpayers dollars to bankroll international projects focused on climate change and gender equity.

"If this is the United States’ best hope to counter Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, we are in deep trouble," Rubio wrote in a statement released by his office titled, "Rubio Calls on DFC to Combat China, Not Prioritize Woke Agenda."

"While the DFC prioritizes the concerns of climate-change and DEI activists, the PRC [People’s Republic of China] continues to systematically expand its command over foreign critical infrastructure projects that matter to the economies of Africa, Latin America, the Indo-Pacific, and beyond."

The Florida Republican previously sent a letter to DFC CEO Scott Nathan asking the agency to prioritize its "congressionally mandated mission of advancing the United States development and foreign policy goals."

"Whatever their palliative value to progressive elites, your words and actions offer little reason for confidence to anyone concerned about confronting the CCP [Chinese Community Party]," Rubio wrote.

In May, Rubio asked the Federal Communications Commission to crack down on "dangerous" Chinese telecommunications companies operating in the U.S. to make sure they don't evade restrictions and impair American national security.

Rubio's comments came in a letter to FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel.