Sen. Rubio: 'I Won't Watch, Follow, or Celebrate' the Olympics

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is refusing to watch any of the Olympics.

Rubio made his comments on Friday in a tweet.

He wrote: "I wish nothing but the best for all the Americans competing at #Beijing2022. But I won't watch, follow or celebrate any Olympics hosted by a totalitarian communist regime that lies about COVID and is committing genocide."

In October, Rubio had joined Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., in sending a letter to the International Olympic Committee, calling for the organization to postpone the games in Beijing due to reports of genocide by the Chinese government.

''Taking a stand against genocide is a moral decision, not a political one, and no exemption exists for the IOC when it comes to responsibility for moral decisions,'' the lawmakers wrote in the letter. ''Moral neutrality is a contradiction in terms. What is being asked of you is to refuse to dignify the PRC authorities with the honor of hosting the Olympics Games in their capital when those same authorities are actively carrying out a genocide.''

The United States has accused China of committing genocide against the Uyghurs in the western region of Xinjiang province.