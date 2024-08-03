WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rowe | secret service | trump | rally

Whistleblower: Rowe Lied, Made 'Significant Cuts' to Security Assets

By    |   Saturday, 03 August 2024 07:16 PM EDT

Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe lied to Congress when he said he didn't reject repeated requests for added security measures and assets to protect former President Donald Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, according to whistleblowers.

"Since your testimony before the Senate of July 30, new and disturbing information has come to light about Secret Service planning for the Butler, Pennsylvania Trump campaign event —and your own involvement," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote in an Aug. 1 letter to Rowe.

"The whistleblower further alleges that you personally directed significant cuts to CSD (Countersurveillance Division), up to and including reducing the division's manpower by twenty percent," he added. "The whistleblower also alleges retaliation against those within the Secret Service who expressed concern about the security at President Trump's events."

Had personnel from CSD been present at the rally, Hawley said, "the gunman would have been handcuffed in the parking lot after being spotted with a rangefinder."

CSD's duties include "evaluating potential security threats outside the security perimeter," Hawley wrote, adding that a threat assessment by the unit likely would have provided more measures to protect the rooftop of the building where shooter Thomas Crooks opened fire on Trump and the crowd.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe lied to Congress when he said he didn't reject repeated requests for added security measures and assets to protect former President Donald Trump at a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, according to whistleblowers.
rowe, secret service, trump, rally
201
2024-16-03
Saturday, 03 August 2024 07:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved