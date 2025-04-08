Rep. Norcross Back in N.J. After Medical Emergency

Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J., was transferred to a New Jersey hospital Monday night after suffering a medical emergency in North Carolina over the weekend.

"Last night Congressman Donald Norcross was transferred to Cooper University Health Care in Camden City," a statement from Norcross' office said. "He is in intensive care and stable. He is tired but glad to be back in South Jersey. His condition is improving, and he is on his way to making a full recovery."

Norcross, 66, was traveling when he suffered "an emergency medical event likely related to his gallbladder" and was admitted on Sunday to UNC Rex Hospital in North Carolina, according to a statement from his office.

Norcross was "in stable condition" when admitted to UNC Rex and received "exceptional medical treatment" during his stay, the statement said.

According to the original statement, Norcross had planned to transfer his care to a New Jersey hospital after was "medically cleared to fly."