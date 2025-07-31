Gov. DeSantis: Aug. 1 'Hulk Hogan Day in Florida'

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Friday, Aug. 1, will be "Hulk Hogan Day in Florida" in honor of the legendary wrestler who called the Sunshine State home.

A six-time WWE Champion, Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, grew up in Tampa and ran Hogan's Hangout in Clearwater. He died last Thursday at the age of 71 due to a heart attack amid reports he was in failing health.

"His larger-than-life personality will be missed, as the 'Hulkster' was an icon for many who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s as well as today," DeSantis wrote in a memo. "He was a true Floridian through and through."

Hogan was a larger-than-life superhero in the 1980s WWF, battling rivals like Andre the Giant, The Iron Sheik, and "Macho Man" Randy Savage, dispatching them with his signature legdrop. In the 1990s, he moved to WCW, where he shocked wrestling fans by becoming a bad guy and forming the New World Order.

Hogan spoke at the Republican National Convention last year, where he expressed his support for Donald Trump, who mourned his passing.

"We lost a great friend today, the 'Hulkster,'" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"

Vice President JD Vance said Hogan "was a great American icon."

All flags of the United States and state of Florida will be flown at half-staff at the state Capitol in Tallahassee and at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout Pinellas County from sunrise to sunset Friday, DeSantis said.