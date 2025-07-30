Hulk Hogan's Daughter 'Felt a Disconnect' Leading Up to His Death

Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, has opened up about her complicated relationship with her father amid reports that they were estranged in the weeks leading up to the wrestling legend's death.

In an emotional letter posted Tuesday on Instagram, the singer paid tribute to her father while addressing rumors that they were not on good terms when Hulk Hogan died on July 26 at age 71.

"My dad's blood runs through my veins," she wrote. "I am so grateful I knew the real version of him … We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together. When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him."

Brooke Hogan explained that her father needed over 25 surgeries for various health issues, and eventually he began shutting her out of his medical processes.

"We never had a 'big fight.' My father and I never 'fought.' It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know or understand," she wrote.

"All of a sudden he didn't want me at surgeries … It was like there was a force field around him that I couldn't get through," she continued. "I felt a disconnect. What followed were respectful disagreements that took an emotional toll on me."

Reflecting on their relationship, Brooke Hogan said that, over the last two years, "I had to step away to protect my heart."

"My husband stayed open, quietly reaching out to my dad without me knowing, trying to find a safe way back in for me," she wrote. "I know in my heart I did everything I could. He knew I would run through a burning building for him."

Brooke Hogan admitted she was not as close to her father when he died, but said she would always remember him fondly.

"I'm deeply grateful for the love, tributes, and memorials from his fans and friends," she concluded. "His life was one worth celebrating — and always will be."

Brooke Hogan's post comes as reports emerged that she was removed from Hulk Hogan's will.

According to TMZ, citing insiders, Brooke Hogan did not want to be involved in the financial mess. She would, however, still receive some funds from a life insurance trust that Hulk Hogan took out on himself.