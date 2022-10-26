DeSantis Celebrates NYC Court Victory Over COVID Vaccine Mandates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated Tuesday's court victory for those New York City unvaccinated employees who lost their jobs due to vaccine mandates.

"The NY Supreme Court struck down the COVID regime's vaccine mandates and ordered the reinstatement of unvaxxed employees with back pay," said DeSantis in a Tweet. "In Florida, no one had to choose between a job and a jab – I'm glad it's finally like that in New York."

The ruling was issued Tuesday, stating New York City employees fired due to not adhering to the vaccine mandate must be reinstated with back pay.

At the time, roughly 12,000 New York City workers applied for exemptions.

New York City was rejecting religious exemptions, such as for pro-life employees who were against the vaccine because of its developmental use of stem cell lines from aborted babies.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio lauded the mandate, pushing back on those against the vaccine.

Justice Ralph Porzio of the New York Supreme Court in Staten Island ruled that the terminations were illegal. The mandate was unconstitutional because it "violates the separation of powers doctrine" in the New York Constitution and the city workers' "substantive and procedural due process rights."

Porzio wrote, "We shouldn't be penalizing the people who showed up to work, at great risk to themselves and their families, while we were locked down."

"The vaccine mandate for City employees was not just about safety and public health; it was about compliance," reasoned Porzio.

Related Stories: