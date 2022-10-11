Pfizer Exec Admits COVID Vaccine Never Tested to Prevent Transmission

While speaking to European Parliament on Monday, Janine Small, Pfizer's president of international developed markets, admitted the COVID-19 vaccine was never tested during clinical trials on its ability to prevent the coronavirus's human-to-human transmission.

When asked if the company's product testing covered "stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market," Small said, "No ... you know, we had to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is happening in the market."

Small's acknowledgment prompted Rob Roos, a Dutch member of European Parliament, to declare shortly after: "This is scandalous! Millions of people worldwide felt forced to get vaccinated because of the myth that you do it for others."

Roos then added in a video, "Now, this turned out to be a cheap lie."

On Twitter, Roos also wrote: "BREAKING: In COVID hearing, #Pfizer director admits: #vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission.

"'Get vaccinated for others' was always a lie.

"The only purpose of the #COVID passport: forcing people to get vaccinated. The world needs to know."

According to Reuters, Pfizer's Small also played "a lead role in negotiating a COVID-19 vaccine bulk supply agreement with the European Commission."

Last week, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida's surgeon general, cautioned against men, ages 18-39, receiving COVID-19 injections, based on an analysis of data revealing a sharply higher risk of cardiac death in young men — within 28 days of getting the vaccine shot.

Ladapo — who holds multiple medical degrees from Harvard University and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine — apparently stands as the first major public health authority in America to warn the public about the increased risk of myocarditis in young men.

On Friday, Dr. Ladapo was censored on Twitter for allegedly spreading "misinformation."

Two days later, however, Twitter reinstated the Friday tweet.

On Tuesday, following his temporary account suspension, Ladapo tweeted:

"Finally, is it really that hard to imagine that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines that increase myocarditis in young men by 10x, 20x, or 30x (see Karlstad et al, JAMA Cardiology, 2022) also increase the risk of cardiac death in that age group? Of course it's not, and we all know that. (wink emoji)"

The Biden administration has actively encouraged American citizens of all ages, including small children, to get the COVID-19 vaccine and subsequent booster shots.

And yet, according to Politico, at the end of last week, only 13-15 million people out of 283.4 million Americans — ages 12 and up — have opted to get the updated Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, even as officials warn of yet "another deadly Covid winter."

That figure accounts for just 5% of the eligible population.