WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | florida | special elections | donald trump | jimmy patronis | randy fine

DeSantis: Florida Special Elections Not 'Referendum' on Trump

By    |   Tuesday, 01 April 2025 07:26 PM EDT

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis said any underperformance by Republicans in Tuesday's special elections should not be taken as a "referendum" on President Donald Trump.

Instead, blame the candidate, DeSantis said.

Voters were taking to the polls in Florida's 1st and 6th Congressional Districts on Tuesday to replace former Rep. Matt Gaetz and congressman-turned-national security adviser Mike Waltz, respectively.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, a Republican, is expected to win handily in Florida's 1st District, the most conservative in the state. However, Trump-backed Florida state Sen. Randy Fine is in a dogfight against Democrat Josh Weil to replace Waltz in the 6th, also a deep conservative district and one that Trump won by 30 points in November.

"If there's an underperformance, [political media] is going to say, 'See it shows the voters are rejecting [Trump].' It has nothing to do with that," DeSantis told reporters.

"This is a rejection of a specific candidate amongst some voters who either choose not to vote, maybe even vote third party," he continued. "I don't know how many Republicans would cross over and vote for a lunatic Democrat."

DeSantis instead directed the spotlight at the candidate, Fine, whom the governor said "lives like 150 miles" from the 6th District.

"You can quibble with Trump endorsing or not, but that's a separate question from why are voters reacting the way they do if there's an underperformance, and I think it's going to be more of a local reason. I think it's going to be more of a candidate-specific reason. I don't think that if there's an underperformance, that that's a referendum on the president," DeSantis said.

"If the president were on the ballot, I think he'd win by 30 again," he said.

Fine, a political adversary of DeSantis', chalked up turnout to "differences in intensity of support."

"Democrats are angry. There aren't many of them, but they'll walk through fire to vote, whereas Republicans feel like everything's good. Trump won. We need Republicans to have the same fear of what happens if we lose that Democrats have over what's going on. If we succeed in getting that message across, we're going to win big [Tuesday night]," Fine said.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis said any underperformance by Republicans in Tuesday's special elections should not be taken as a "referendum" on President Donald Trump.Instead, blame the candidate, DeSantis said.
ron desantis, florida, special elections, donald trump, jimmy patronis, randy fine
364
2025-26-01
Tuesday, 01 April 2025 07:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved